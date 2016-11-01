Pride of Britain awards leave viewers humbled, emotional - and inspired
The annual celebration of the country's bravest and most dedicated people had us welling up - and vowing to appreciate what we have
On Tuesday night, ITV introduced us to some truly great Britons.
Hosted by Carol Vorderman, the Pride of Britain awards paid tribute to people who had displayed incredible bravery, dedication and selflessness, who had saved lives, been through terrible times but come back fighting, and inspired others – and it brought out some strong emotions in viewers...
It helped us get a sense of perspective, and appreciate what we have...
These people are so incredible and brave, makes you want to stop sweating the insignificant things and be more like them. #PrideofBritain
— Bomer. (@MattBomcr) November 1, 2016
We really need to think how lucky we are ?#PrideofBritain
— mollie (@MollieMurs_x) November 1, 2016
It made us feel humble...
It made us cry, of course...
More like this
Christ, its dusty or there's a lot of pollen in here or something *wipes eyes* #prideofbritain
— Simon from Harlow (@simonfromharlow) November 1, 2016
But finally it made us feel inspired...