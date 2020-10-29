With so many people having spent the lockdown helping others in need, Pride of Britain has many awards to give away, with Captain Sir Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford among those set to receive honours.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pride of Britain Awards 2020.

When is the Pride of Britain Awards 2020?

The Pride of Britain Awards will take place on Sunday 1st November – you'll be able to watch the ceremony at 9pm on ITV.

Who will host the Pride of Britain Awards 2020?

This year's ceremony will be hosted once again by former Countdown statistician Carol Vorderman.

The television personality, who since Countdown has appeared on Lorraine, Loose Women and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, has been hosting the Pride of Britain Awards since the first ceremony was held in 1999.

What is the Pride of Britain Awards?

Airing on ITV since 2000, The Pride of Britain Awards is an event which celebrates the achievements of "truly remarkable people who make our world a better place".

Due to COVID-19, there won't be a ceremony this year, however special guests and famous faces will still feature throughout the show to congratulate the winners.

Who has been nominated this year?

While most the awards will be announced on the night, Captain Sir Tom Moore was awarded a special Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award live on Good Morning Britain in a surprise which saw Dame Julie Walters, Michael Sheen, Sir David Jason, Anthony Joshua, Harry Kane and Joe Root congratulate the 100-year-old veteran.

The former British Army officer was celebrated for raising £27 million for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.

On the night, we're also expecting to see the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge, who've filmed a segment for the award show with Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway, thanking NHS workers at St Bartholomew's in London for their hard work during the pandemic.

Footballer Marcus Rashford will also receive a Pride of Britain award this year to celebrate his campaign to extend free school meals over the summer, with various other members of the public will also be commemorated for their valiant efforts.

The Pride of Britain Awards air on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 1st November. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.