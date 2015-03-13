President Obama reads out mean tweets about himself on Jimmy Kimmel
The President of the United States follows in the footsteps of Benedict Cumberbatch and Britney Spears, reading out nasty statements people have shared about him on social media
Jimmy Kimmel has long been asking celebrities to read out mean tweets about themselves on his show. Since 2012 he's persuaded the likes of Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, Jon Hamm, Tom Hanks, Cate Blanchett and Benedict Cumberbatch to read out cutting remarks and harsh put-downs aimed at them on social media.
But now he's taken the format to a whole new level.
On last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the US chat show host revealed the latest person to read mean tweets to camera: Barack Obama.
That's right, Kimmel only went and got the President of the United States to take part.
The resulting two-minute clip sees one of the most powerful men in the world reading out less-than-complimentary tweets about his hair, his jeans and his presidential ability.
"How do you make Obama's eyes light up? Shine a flashlight in his ears," reads one.
What a good sport, eh?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDocnbkHjhI