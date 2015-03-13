On last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the US chat show host revealed the latest person to read mean tweets to camera: Barack Obama.

That's right, Kimmel only went and got the President of the United States to take part.

The resulting two-minute clip sees one of the most powerful men in the world reading out less-than-complimentary tweets about his hair, his jeans and his presidential ability.

"How do you make Obama's eyes light up? Shine a flashlight in his ears," reads one.

What a good sport, eh?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDocnbkHjhI