As Salvador Sobral made his way to collect the trophy, Graham Norton commented that he looked as "nonplussed now as he has throughout this competition".

The 27-year-old Portuguese singer, who once placed seventh in the country’s version of Pop Idol, had looked far from thrilled throughout the show as the results were read out.

Commenting on his win, Salvador criticised "disposable" music in the world, adding that it might be a victory for music. He added: "Music is not fireworks, music is feeling, so let's try to do this and bring music back which is what matters."

Odds on Salvador winning the competition narrowed after he gained some notoriety during press conferences in the lead-up to the show. He would frequently raises important international issues, such as the plight of refugees who are trying to make their way through Europe.

During the first semi-final he and his sister, Luisa, took every opportunity to play practical jokes when the camera was on them. Their humour has proven quite endearing and doubtlessly helped send Salvador skyrocketing up the betting ranks.

Eurovision fans on Twitter were largely pretty chuffed that Salvador had scooped victory:

Eurovision fans: time to book your EasyJet flights to Lisbon for May 2018.