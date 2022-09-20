Who are the Pointless guest hosts?

Earlier in the year, Richard Osman – who co-hosted Pointless alongside Alexander Armstrong since its first season – announced that he would be stepping down from the role after 17 years, and so fans shouldn't be surprised to see a completely new face sat behind his iconic desk.

BBC gameshow Pointless returns to BBC screens this month, but you'll notice one big change to the daytime favourite.

However, it won't be just one person replacing Osman. Actor and presenter Sally Lindsay will be hosting the show for the next two weeks, however she'll be passing on the baton to a line-up of celebrity guest hosts after her stint on the show. But who are the celebrity guest hosts replacing Richard Osman?

Here is everything you need to know about the new Pointless presenters.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sally Lindsay

ITV

Comedian and actor Sally Lindsay is best known for her roles on Coronation Street, Mount Pleasant, Still Open All Hours and The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Since last year, she has been the host of ITV game show Tenable.

She will be co-hosting Pointless alongside Alexander Armstrong over the next two weeks before another presenter takes over for their stint.

Alex Brooker

Getty

Alex Brooker is a presenter and comedian who is best known for co-hosting Channel 4's The Last Leg alongside Adam Hills and Josh Widdicombe. He has also hosted The Jump, The Superhumans Show and documentary Alex Brooker: Disability and Me, with the comedian having been born with hand and arm deformities and a twisted right leg that needed amputation.

Lauren Laverne

Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images

Lauren Laverne is a radio DJ and presenter who rose to fame as a member of the band Kenickie, before branching out into broadcasting. She currently presents BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs and has hosted Channel 4's Alternative Election Night, The Culture Show and appeared on Would I Lie to You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Have I Got News for You.

Stephen Mangan

Stephen Mangan is an actor and comedian who has starred in hit comedies like Green Wing, I'm Alan Partridge, Episodes and Hang Ups. He has also appeared in The Split, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Have I Got News For You and Jane Hall.

More like this

Konnie Huq

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for JD Williams

Konnie Huq is best known for presenting Blue Peter for more than 10 years, before appearing on Comic Relief Does Fame Academy, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Weakest Link, Pointless Celebrities and MI High. She has also hosted The Xtra Factor, Guinness World Records Smashed, The Daily Politics, King of the Nerds, The One Show and made cameos in Charlie Brooker's Screen Wipe franchise.

Ed Gamble

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Ed Gamble is a comedian who has appeared on Russell Howard's Good News, Mock the Week, Taskmaster and Great British Menu. He is also known for hosting Off Menu with James Acaster as well as The Peacock and Gamble Podcast.

Pointless airs this afternoon at 5:15pm on BBC Two. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.