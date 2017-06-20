The TV star passed away at his retirement home after a long illness. A family statement said: "He lived courageously with Parkinson's disease for a long time."

It was Play School that gave Cant his first big break. During the audition he was asked to climb into a cardboard box for the brand-new show which would go on to make him a children's TV favourite for the next few decades.

Cant was also a guest presenter on Jackanory and appeared in ITV's Dappledown Farm (1990-2003).

Aside from TV appearances, his voice is instantly familiar to millions thanks to his narration of well-loved puppet series Trumpton, including the famous fire brigade roll call "Pugh, Pugh, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibble, Grub."

His pioneering career in television was recognised with a special Children's Bafta award in 2010.

Baroness Floella Benjamin, who worked alongside Cant as a Play School presenter in the 70s, said her late co-star was a "comedy genius".

She told the BBC: "He was totally devoted to making children happy – he introduced children to comedy with zany jokes and his funny sketches."

Coronation Street's Derek Griffiths, who co-presented Play School from 1971-1981, wrote in a post on social media: "Goodbye, Brian Cant. You'll be missed by many. Thanks for the laughs".