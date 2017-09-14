But the show was not a hit with viewers or critics, and now the BBC has confirmed it will not be returning.

"We are proud of Pitch Battle and would like to thank everyone involved in the show but we sometimes have to make difficult decisions in order to make room for new shows so it will not be returning to BBC1 next year," a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com.

The format pitched six choirs against each other, with only one taking away the £50,000 prize.

The ultimate winners were Leeds Contemporary Singers, a vocal harmony group who triumphed in the first – and now only – series.