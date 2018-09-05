The post also featured another image of the whole family from the magazine, which shows the children aiming water guns at each other and their parents David and Victoria looking on.

The controversial Good Morning Britain host has been known to hit out at the famous family in the past, branding ex-England captain David "grasping" last year after leaked emails revealed his angry reaction at being passed over for a knighthood.

Morgan also recently got into a spat with his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid over David Beckham's alleged speeding, which the former footballer is contesting, according to The Mirror.

"Goldenballs you won't get a knighthood by circumnavigating a law," Morgan said. "Take your medicine sunshine. That's how it works for most people."

Reid, however, pointed out that Beckham was exercising his legal right, as her and Morgan's on-air argument became increasingly "tetchy".