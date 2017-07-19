Piers Morgan trolls breakfast TV rival Dan Walker over his BBC pay
But as usual Walker’s giving as good as he gets
Today is the day when the BBC reveal the salaries of their highest-earning stars, telling the world exactly how much money their big guns make in one fell swoop – and ITV presenter Piers Morgan is having some fun with the whole thing.
Well, he’s having particular fun with one BBC employee anyway – breakfast TV rival Dan Walker, whose role co-hosting BBC Breakfast has pitted him against Good Morning Britain co-host Morgan a number of times in recent months.
Today, though, it was all about the BBC salaries – and both Morgan and Walker couldn’t help getting a few jabs in.
And then when the salaries WERE announced, Morgan tweeted them out – with a little extra commentary when it came to Walker…
We’re sure we haven’t heard the last of this one…