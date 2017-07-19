Today is the day when the BBC reveal the salaries of their highest-earning stars, telling the world exactly how much money their big guns make in one fell swoop – and ITV presenter Piers Morgan is having some fun with the whole thing.

Well, he’s having particular fun with one BBC employee anyway – breakfast TV rival Dan Walker, whose role co-hosting BBC Breakfast has pitted him against Good Morning Britain co-host Morgan a number of times in recent months.

Today, though, it was all about the BBC salaries – and both Morgan and Walker couldn’t help getting a few jabs in.

And then when the salaries WERE announced, Morgan tweeted them out – with a little extra commentary when it came to Walker…

We’re sure we haven’t heard the last of this one…

