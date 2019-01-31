Morgan was quick to poke fun as he and Susanna Reid discussed whether Murray's hospital bed photo was a "selfie" or not, given the lack of a selfie stick.

"I think he revealed his X-ray picture which did in fact reveal he had a massive stick," Morgan said, chortling.

But perhaps he should have guessed that Murray would have some time on his hands while recovering from surgery, because the tennis star quickly issued a request.

"Somebody's been watching us this morning," Morgan revealed later in the show. "Andy Murray's been watching. Morning, Andy."

Over Reid's protests about whether he should read out the message, Morgan announced: "He said, 'Please can you stop – he just messaged me – he said, please can you stop discussing my genitals on national TV, I was heavily medicated at the time of posting'."

Murray recently revealed during a press conference that he would be retiring from tennis following a hip injury. In what may be his last competition, he exited the Australian Open in the first round earlier this month.

Announcing his successful surgery, he posted on Instagram on 28th January: "I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning...feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain."