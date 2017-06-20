The first one failed, but Morgan ran over to help with the second attempt.

As all the coins fell out of Johnson's pockets, Morgan grabbed his legs and shouted: "I've got him! I've got him! There he is."

Having suggested the idea in the first place ("Can you still do a handstand?"), GMB co-host Susanna Reid fretted in the background: "Oh my goodness! That's enough!"

Johnson was on the ITV show to chat about More4's The Baby Boomer's Guide to Growing Old.

"Look, frankly it’s just a demographic fact we’ll all be living hugely longer so the idea we start getting old at 60 is just nonsense. 70 is nonsense," he told Morgan.

"As far as I’m concerned old age might begin at 85."

The Baby Boomer's Guide To Growing Old airs tonight on More4 at 10pm