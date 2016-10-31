Phil and Holly present This Morning dressed as Beetlejuice characters
The Schofe was the ghost host with the most this Halloween...
Most people did their fancy dressing a day or two early this year – after all, Monday doesn't really feel like a particularly Halloweeny day, does it?
But This Morning's not on at the weekend, so Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby and co were forced to save their costumes for the day itself so they could present the show in all their gory glory.
Phil came as Beetlejuice, the ghost (host) with the most, while Holly was Lydia, the teen Goth he tries to blackmail into marriage. And what a lovely couple they made (see above).
Of course, the rest of This Morning's rogues' gallery were keen to get in on the act too. As we understand it, Rylan Clark-Neal was supposed to be Roman general Mark Antony, rather than Ming the Merciless, while Alison Hammond was his Cleopatra, Steve Wilson was Uncle Fester, Dr Zoe was a zombie cheerleader, Dr Ranj was of course a mummy and consumer expert Alice Beer was a slight unenthusiastic Catwoman.
The horror! The horror!
This Morning is on ITV on weekdays at 10:30am