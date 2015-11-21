We've all been there (I once wore a suit and dropped copious hints about a honeymoon in an attempt to get an upgrade from my economy seats on a flight – we got a cake). But you'd expect that flashing your Oscar really would be enough to land you a first class ticket.

That was certainly Peter Capaldi's thinking on his way back from picking up a statuette for his short film in 1995 (yep, that happened).