Peter Capaldi used his Oscar to try to get an upgrade on a flight
You'd think when you rested your statuette on the check-in desk they'd take the hint, right?
We've all been there (I once wore a suit and dropped copious hints about a honeymoon in an attempt to get an upgrade from my economy seats on a flight – we got a cake). But you'd expect that flashing your Oscar really would be enough to land you a first class ticket.
That was certainly Peter Capaldi's thinking on his way back from picking up a statuette for his short film in 1995 (yep, that happened).
Here, the Doctor Who star tells the story to Graham Norton, fellow Oscar-winner Tom Hanks and David Walliams, who – as they are at great pains to point out – hasn't won any Oscars at all...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpKPnb5MoRs
The Graham Norton Show is on Fridays at 10:35pm on BBC1