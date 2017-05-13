People were not happy with these rip-offs of David Guetta and Rag'n'Bone Man on Eurovision
Cyprus and Germany came under fire from viewers for their very familiar tunes
In the Eurovision episode of Father Ted, Ted and Dougal realise the song they'd ripped off for My Lovely Horse was actually a really well-known tune and had to ditch it just before they went live on stage.
Well it turns out that both Cyprus and Germany thought that Titanium and Human were little-known, long-lost B-sides. Well sadly for them, they're actually two massive tracks that literally everyone in Europe is very familiar with.
Viewers were quick to take to Twitter after Hovig's performance of Gravity and Levina's song Perfect Life to say just how similar they were to the Rag'n'Bone Man and David Guetta / Sia songs.
Have a listen here and judge for yourself:
Here's Germany's entry...
More like this
And Titanium by David Guetta and Sia:
And then here's Rag'n'Bone Man's Human:
Compared to Cyprus's song Gravity:
They can probably expect a letter from lawyers in the post soon.