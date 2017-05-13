In the Eurovision episode of Father Ted, Ted and Dougal realise the song they'd ripped off for My Lovely Horse was actually a really well-known tune and had to ditch it just before they went live on stage.

Well it turns out that both Cyprus and Germany thought that Titanium and Human were little-known, long-lost B-sides. Well sadly for them, they're actually two massive tracks that literally everyone in Europe is very familiar with.