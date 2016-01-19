People think this cat really looks like Adam Driver
We always knew Kylo Ren was a bit catty...
Corey the cat might just be the luckiest feline on the planet because the pretty kitty's resemblance to a certain Star Wars actor just helped him land a new home.
The two and half year old cat was searching for a "furever" family at the Monmouth County SPCA in New Jersey when the shelter posted his picture online.
It didn't take the internet long to spot the similarities between the Oriental Shorthair and Star Wars Episode VII's Adam Driver.
We think you'll agree, the resemblance is uncatty.
Fans were quite simply being torn apurrrt by how cute Corey looked in full Knights of Ren regalia.
And, thanks to the social media storm he created, the cat lived happily ever after.
After a social media whirlwind, Corey the cat has been adopted! Thank you to everyone who liked and shared his post! A...
Posted by Monmouth County SPCA on Monday, 18 January 2016
Here's hoping he'll follow in the footsteps of his kindred spirit, Darth Pawl. He's been living quite happily ever since he was rehomed...