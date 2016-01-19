https://www.instagram.com/p/BAlIloUltbs/

It didn't take the internet long to spot the similarities between the Oriental Shorthair and Star Wars Episode VII's Adam Driver.

We think you'll agree, the resemblance is uncatty.

More like this

Fans were quite simply being torn apurrrt by how cute Corey looked in full Knights of Ren regalia.

And, thanks to the social media storm he created, the cat lived happily ever after.

//

After a social media whirlwind, Corey the cat has been adopted! Thank you to everyone who liked and shared his post! A... Posted by Monmouth County SPCA on Monday, 18 January 2016

Advertisement

Here's hoping he'll follow in the footsteps of his kindred spirit, Darth Pawl. He's been living quite happily ever since he was rehomed...