Who is Paul Brand? Meet Good Morning Britain presenter

Paul Brand made his Good Morning Britain presenting debut during the latest instalment of the breakfast show today (Thursday 18th August) alongside Kate Garraway, after previously appearing on the show in a guest role.

When Paul said he was "punching" in his new role, Kate replied: "You're really not," before continuing: "We're normally talking to you here in the studio about all the amazing things that you've done and brought to everyone's attention with your brilliant journalism, but now you're back presenting GMB."

Paul helped Kate serve the nation with the latest breaking news and other headlines, including A-Level results, before locking horns with National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ boss Mick Lynch later in the programme, who appeared on the show as 40,000 Network Rail workers walk out in another planned strike for better pay.

So, who is Paul Brand? Read on for everything you need to know about the new presenter.

Who is GMB host Paul Brand?

Paul is a Welsh journalist and currently the UK Editor of ITV News, having previously served as a Political Correspondent for ITV News from 2016 to 2020. He was the reporter behind a number of Partygate scoops.

He also currently hosts the current affairs show Tonight, a role he took over from Julie Etchingham in March 2022.

Paul began his career at ITV Wales as a production journalist, before going on to become a political journalist for ITV Yorkshire and ITV Tyne Tees.

He then covered politics for Good Morning Britain and joined the network ITV News team in 2016.

At the 2019 PinkNews awards, Brand was named Broadcaster of the Year for his investigation into the practice of LGBT conversion therapy.

Paul then took on the role of UK Editor of ITV News in 2021, saying at the time: "I am delighted to be taking up this role at a crucial time for the country. For many of our viewers, 2021 will continue to bring great change, from the impact of the pandemic to our new relationship with the EU. I look forward to getting out across the country to do what ITV News does best and report first hand on the defining stories altering the lives of our audience."

Advertisement

Rachel Corp, Editor of ITV News said: "Paul is an exceptional journalist and has been key to our political coverage during a tumultuous period of instability, general elections and Brexit. There was strong competition internally and externally to become UK Editor, but Paul had a clear vision and strategy for the role that we are convinced will continue to enable us to set the agenda in 2021."

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV – find out what else is on with our TV Guide.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.