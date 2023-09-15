"There is a responsibility that people are looking to you in terms of what you say about different things," he told the BBC.

"Yet at the same time I think you have to be who you are, and at the heart of that is somebody who likes a laugh and tells a joke."

Wondering how you can see Kielty Late Late Show debut? Read on to find out how.

How to watch The Late Late Show in the UK

The Late Late Show will be broadcast live on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player at 21:35pm.

RTÉ is an Irish public service broadcaster, producing and broadcasting programmes on TV, radio and online. This makes The Late Late Show available for Irish viewers to watch freely, however it may be quite tricky for UK viewers.

So, unless you plan a quick trip to Dublin to catch Patrick Kielty make his debut, you may have to wait for RTÉ's YouTube channel or The Late Late Show's YouTube channel to publish a video.

What is The Late Late Show?

The Late Late Show is Ireland's most popular and prestigious television show and it is the longest running chat show in the world.

The chat show began in 1962 and has had the likes of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Ryan Tubridy as the hosts.

Ahead of his Late Late Show debut, Kielty told RTÉ that presenting the chat show is "a massive deal".

He said: "Growing up in Co Down and at the time, what people were going through, this was an escape. This was a window to normal life. To walk out and to be able to host a show that you once watched with your family as a kid. I mean, that's a real big deal.

"I think that when you take it over, you're minding it, you're the custodian of it. So obviously, there's going to be stuff there, which people will recognise and should.

"I think my job is to bring my personality to some of those things which are there already and maybe do the odd wee thing which is different, and keep the fingers crossed the people like it."

The set and guest list for the upcoming season has been kept under wraps, but all will be revealed during tonight's show.

