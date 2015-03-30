One tactic not employed thus far is the power ballad but thanks to some impressive editing by Sky News we can now enjoy party leaders David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg and Nigel Farage making pledges to the tune of Boyz II Men's epic anthem I Swear. And the result is absolutely hilarious.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH0K_XIIBow

It may not be an intentional campaigning technique, but so far, it's our favourite. Who needs a TV debate when you have David Cameron & co swearing "by the moon and the stars in the sky"?