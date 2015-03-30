Party leaders in harmony for once in election power ballad
Watch David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg and Nigel Farage making sweeping promises in dramatic fashion. To the tune of Boyz II Men...
Politicians. They're known for their impassioned promises, sweeping hand gestures and sympathetic facial expressions showing just how much they care.
And in the run up to this May's general election, they're out in force, calling upon all the tools in their arsenal to convince us they're worthy of our vote.
One tactic not employed thus far is the power ballad but thanks to some impressive editing by Sky News we can now enjoy party leaders David Cameron, Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg and Nigel Farage making pledges to the tune of Boyz II Men's epic anthem I Swear. And the result is absolutely hilarious.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH0K_XIIBow
It may not be an intentional campaigning technique, but so far, it's our favourite. Who needs a TV debate when you have David Cameron & co swearing "by the moon and the stars in the sky"?