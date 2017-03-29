Called The Handmade Project, the series will see artisans competing to impress judges with their hand-made crafts, with each episode tackling a new theme. Just think of it as Bake Off, but with arts and crafts. And Nick Offerman instead of Mary Berry.

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating artists who make things by hand, and I’m looking forward to finally conquering my fear of paper mache,” Poehler said (via Variety).

Offerman added: “People who make things are my favourite kind of folk. Practical, clever and terrific in a pinch. That makes me tickled pink to have a front row seat at this prodigious display of talent, and admiring and cheering on an amazing crop of American makers. Plus, Amy and I have a strong tradition of tomfoolery so let’s see if we don’t have some good fun.”

Unfortunately it looks like the pair won’t be appearing as their Parks and Rec characters, although as any fan will know, Offerman shares Swanson’s love for woodworking. In fact, he’s even got his own workshop.

NBC has given The Handmade Project a six-episode season-one order so far, but the show doesn’t have an airdate yet. But it’s coming at some point, which in itself calls for a Knope-style victory dance.