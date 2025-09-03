Your Song will travel across London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Edinburgh, offering amateur singers the chance to perform in front of a packed crowd.

Whether it be love ballads passed down through generations or anthems that lifted spirits in difficult times, the performances will take place on a pop-up stage equipped with a live house band.

And they will be watched by Faith and Ryder, who will then emerge to offer their expertise and reactions, in a similar fashion to The Piano.

Paloma Faith said: "The most inspiring and wonderful thing for me in music are the personal stories of individual people. I am delighted to take part in Your Song so I can be closer to that inspiration."

Paloma Faith. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eurovision sensation Sam Ryder added: "I’m so stoked to be a mentor on Your Song! The show is all about celebrating grass roots talent across the country, and hearing their stories through music, which I can’t wait to encourage and uplift. I can’t wait to get out on the road and meet everyone!"

Alison Hammond will host the series, bringing her trademark compassion, humour and unique ability to connect with the singers as she encourages them to open up and tell their story.

The series was first announced back in May, with commissioning editors for Channel 4, Cimran Shah and Tim Hancock saying at the time: "This show is going to be warm, joyful and feature some absolutely knock-out singers. Whether they're 7 or 70 years old, Your Song is all about celebrating the best unknown singing talent in Britain, we can't wait to see who steps onto stage."

