He said: "He's all right. I've not spoken to him for a while, but, you know, he is getting on with it.

"He is a very resilient character, is Fred. So I've no doubt he'll be right as rain."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Flintoff and McGuinness both joined automotive journalist Chris Harris on the show as presenters in 2019, after Rory Reid, Matt LeBlanc and Eddie Jordan left.

More like this

In December 2022, Flintoff was involved in a crash at Dunsfold Aerodrome. The former cricketer was then airlifted to hospital, with his son Corey telling the MailOnline his father was lucky to be alive.

Freddie Flintoff on Top Gear. BBC/James Cheadle

"I'm not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive," Corey told the publication at the time. "It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he's going to be OK."

In October of last year, it was confirmed that Flintoff had reached a settlement with the BBC, reportedly worth £9 million, with BBC Studios "sincerely" apologising to the presenter.

Since then, the BBC has confirmed that Top Gear would not be returning "for the foreseeable future", with the corporation making the decision "to rest the UK show".

A statement from the BBC read: "We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do. All other Top Gear activity remains unaffected by this hiatus, including international formats, digital, magazines and licensing."

All previous seasons of Top Gear are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.