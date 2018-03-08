Doesn't this sound hilarious and not at all annoying? What about if we told you it was narrated by Paddy McGuinness? Wait, we haven't even got to the bit about the talking dog, yet!

Ready Or Not on BBC1 (BBC)

A BBC1 press release about the show, which is set to air in March, explains the games: "Whether that means popping up through the middle of a table in a crowded restaurant to quiz unsuspecting diners, challenging a rider at the top of London’s Orbit slide to give a list of answers before they hit the bottom; turning a shopping centre lift into a glamorous mini game show set; or making visitors to an art gallery complete ridiculous challenges through their audio headset."

Other celebrities setting challenges for the public include comedian London Hughes and TV presenter Laura Jackson.

Paddy McGuinness says: "This is like no other show I’ve worked on before. It’s fun, it’s mad and it’s definitely going to get people at home wishing they were part of it."

Meanwhile Crumpet the talking dog is "ready to strike up a conversation with startled shoppers before hitting them with a series of tricky questions".

Dog Crumpet says (yes, we're really doing this): "Finally, someone at BBC1 has thrown me a bone and now I have a lead role on primetime TV. I just hope the press don’t hound me."

Contestants will be able to win cash or prizes, and the end of each programme will see one player aiming to pick up £1,000.

Ready or Not? will air on BBC1 this March