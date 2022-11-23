The series, which first aired in 2018 and followed the couple as they juggled bringing up their nine children with all the demands of running Ravenseat Farm in Yorkshire, went on to become a major ratings hit for the broadcaster, with 15 million viewers across five seasons.

Channel 5 has confirmed that Our Yorkshire Farm has come to an end, following Amanda Owen’s split from husband Clive.

The couple announced their decision to separate back in June, with Amanda telling her Instagram followers that the pair would “continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.”

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Our Yorkshire Farm Channel 5/Renegade Pictures (UK)

It’s not all bad news for fans of the show, though, as Channel 5 has announced a brand new series focusing on Clive and son Reuben, called Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive.

The three part programme will follow the father-son duo as they travel beyond their farm in the Yorkshire Dales to embark on a new digging venture together.

According to the broadcaster, the series will explore “how the teenager’s unique childhood has prepared him for adult life”, and will chart “the highs and lows of Reuben’s first year in business”.

Reuben and Clive Owen Channel 5

Nineteen-year-old Reuben will be joined by his best friend Tom and his girlfriend Sarah.

Channel 5 hinted that future collaborations with Amanda could be in the works “very soon” too.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“The Owens have become everyone’s favourite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life,” Daniel Pearl, the channel’s factual commissioning editor, said.

“It’s fantastic that we can now all follow Reuben and Clive on their next adventure. We remain absolutely committed to the whole wonderful Owen family and hope to announce new projects with Amanda very soon.”

Further information of future Owen Family projects, the broadcaster added, will be “revealed in due course”.

The first episode of Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive will air on Channel 5 on Tuesday 6th December at 9pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage, and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.