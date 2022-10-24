Why isn’t Only Connect on tonight? When is it next on TV?

The series – which challenges teams to make connections between apparently unconnected things – has been a Monday night staple since it arrived on BBC Four in 2008, before moving to BBC Two in 2014.

Calling all Only Connect fans – the much-loved quiz show hosted by Victoria Coren Mitchell is moving temporarily from Mondays to Tuesdays.

It was recently confirmed on a recent clip shared on Only Connect’s official Twitter page that the series will be airing on Tuesdays for a few weeks.

Read on for more information on the current Only Connect schedule below.

Why isn’t Only Connect on today?

Only Connect will be airing on Tuesdays for the next four weeks at 7pm. In the clip, former series champion Hugh Binnie buzzes in for a very special missing vowels teaser, and correctly says: “Only Connect is usually on Monday, but will be on Tuesday for the next four weeks.”

Victoria Coren Mitchell replies: “Very good. I would have taken Only Connect is silly on a Monday but will be on Tuesday for the next four weeks, but yours is closer.”

This is because of the Rugby League World Cup airing on BBC Two instead, with tonight featuring the Tonga v Wales match from 7pm.

When will Only Connect be back on TV?

Only Connect will next air on Tuesday (25th October) on BBC Two at 7pm. When the Rugby League World Cup concludes on Saturday 19th November, Only Connect will return to Monday nights at 8pm on BBC Two.

Only Connect airs (for now) on Tuesdays at 7pm on BBC Two. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

