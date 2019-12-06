Here's everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter-reporter...

Ashley-John Baptiste on The X Factor

Baptiste first entered the public eye shortly after graduating from Cambridge University as a member of the boyband Risk in the 2011 series of The X Factor.

The group made it to the live shows where they were managed by Tulisa Contostavlos, but Baptiste decided to quit a few days before the Halloween show over fears of how fame would impact his life. Risk were eventually eliminated the following week, coming in 10th place.

More like this

Ashley-John Baptiste as a journalist and presenter

Shortly after leaving The X Factor, Baptiste fronted a BBC Three documentary Care Home Kids: Looking For Love, where he opened up about his own experiences of living in care. It was this documentary which sparked his interest in journalism, and he is now a reporter on BBC Two's Victoria Derbyshire programme where he has covered stories such as the Grenfell Disaster.

Baptiste has presented further BBC documentaries on interfaith foster care, racism on university campuses and the bullying faced by children with facial disfigurements. His work led to him being shortlisted for the Royal Television Society's Young Talent Of The Year Award in 2018.

Advertisement

He has previously presented segments for The One Show on care, and is an ambassador for The Fostering Network charity.