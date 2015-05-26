There's the 'drive the kids somewhere' move:

The 'telling the kids to behave' move:

And the 'have a drink' move:

The dancers also chuck in a quick bit of marital advice with the additional 'mow the lawn to keep the wife happy' move, too. Maybe one day an Old Women Grooving will strike up and they can retaliate with the 'actually we'd rather you took the bins out' move, eh?

In the meantime, throw on a woolly jumper, wiggle your hips as you throw these shapes and you're basically a fully-fledged member of OMG.

Check out their tutorial here and get grooving:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzHiZM7GCmY

Britain's Got Talent continues tonight from 7:30pm on ITV