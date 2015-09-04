Of course this is how Piers Morgan started an interview with Lionel Richie
All together now... "Hellooooo"
Tonight, Piers Morgan's Life Stories returns to ITV with Lionel Richie as guest number one. Of course, there's only one way to open an interview with Lionel Richie isn't there? It's got to be 'Helloooo' hasn't it?
I said (well, sang) as much to Piers Morgan, who admitted that's exactly how the interview starts.
"I actually did. I said, 'There’s only one thing I can say to you...'"
And how did Mr Richie, no doubt bored senseless of this joke, react?
"He said don’t give up the day job."
More like this
In fact, Richie got quite into it for someone that's heard it a million times. He gave it a lot more welly than Morgan does, who sort of cheats and just says it (just saying...). "He's got a great sense of humour," Morgan admitted.
Take a peek here:
Piers Morgan's Life Stories returns Friday at 9:00pm on ITV