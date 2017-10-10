Sir Bruce's widow Lady Forsyth said the NTAs had "always had a special place in his heart".

"My darling Bruce would have been both humbled and delighted to have a National Television Entertainment Award named in his honour," she said.

"Entertainment was his life. The National Television Awards always had a special place in his heart because they're the people's awards, voted by viewers.

"The children and I are thrilled his flame will still burn brightly with this new award celebrating the stars of today and tomorrow."

The National Television Awards take place at London's O2 arena on 23rd January 2018