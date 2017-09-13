Noel Fielding, Katherine Ryan, Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett to star in Taskmaster Christmas specials
The four will be joined by the winner of the current series to contend for the Taskmaster Champ of Champs title
Great British Bake Off star Noel Fielding will be joining fellow comedians Katherine Ryan, Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett for the ultimate Taskmaster showdown.
The four previous series champions of the Dave show will be tested by more absurd challenges in a two-part Taskmaster Champion of Champions special, set to air this Christmas.
The champs will be joined by the winner of the current series, which has comedians Aisling Bea, Bob Mortimer, Mark Watson, Nish Kumar and Sally Phillips in contention.
Greg Davies will once again rule as the all-powerful Taskmaster alongside loyal assistant Alex Horne (creator of the show). After subjecting contenders to a new set of confounding assignments, the pair will crown the ultimate Taskmaster champion.
Expect things to get very competitive. But mainly weird.
Series 5 of Taskmaster starts at 9pm tonight on Dave