The champs will be joined by the winner of the current series, which has comedians Aisling Bea, Bob Mortimer, Mark Watson, Nish Kumar and Sally Phillips in contention.

Greg Davies will once again rule as the all-powerful Taskmaster alongside loyal assistant Alex Horne (creator of the show). After subjecting contenders to a new set of confounding assignments, the pair will crown the ultimate Taskmaster champion.

Expect things to get very competitive. But mainly weird.

Advertisement

Series 5 of Taskmaster starts at 9pm tonight on Dave