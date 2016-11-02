However, the stand-out location is bound to be on board a Boeing 737 aeroplane, where Noel, 22 contestants and the Banker will play the game while 37,000 feet over the skies of Britain. Confirmation, if we needed it, that this idea is plane crazy.

“These shows are some of the most ambitious ever attempted on television - the sky has quite literally been the limit for this incredibly special series,” Edmonds said of the new episodes.

“It has been an absolute joy and honour to meet Deal’s loyal fans whilst out on the road at this hugely exciting time and I can’t wait for our loyal audience to see them on screen.”

More like this

“I’d thought I’d have a little fun sending Noel all over the place,” The Banker added. “He needs the exercise at his age.

“And as it’s Christmas I thought I’d do what I love most – watching people‘s dreams being crushed. Though I could be softened up with a little sherry and a mince pie.”

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com understands that the special on-location games will make up the 10-episode run of an upcoming series called Deal or No Deal on Tour on Channel 4, with some (as hinted at by the banker) set to have Christmas-themed elements in the run-up to the festive season. They will begin airing in December.