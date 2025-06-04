The one-time Saturday night TV staple is taking a leaf out of Jeremy Clarkson's book and swapping industries, though he's decided to do so 11,500 miles away from the UK.

Namely, all the way out in New Zealand.

Back in 2018, Edmonds and his wife Liz moved continents and set up a sprawling hospitality business in a remote village. Despite the striking setting, it has been far from a smooth process.

"It's not the easiest place to come to, it's not the easiest place to set up a business," Edmonds says in a trailer released by ITV.

He's already set up a vineyard, a coffee cart, a general store, and a restaurant and pub, The Bugger Inn, but the series will also see him working towards launching the country's first ever energy garden.

But unpredictable weather, bad press and a community on the fence are sure to cause some unforeseen setbacks.

Noel Edmonds's Kiwi Adventure will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday 20th June at 9pm.

