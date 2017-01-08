Of course, to those in the know Rossdale is a pretty big music figure, working as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for rock band Bush since the 90s, when they were one of the most commercially successful bands of the decade. He also became well-known for his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani from 2002 until their divorce in 2015.

However, Bush weren’t overly popular in their home country of the UK, earning most of their renown abroad and leaving Rossdale a slightly unknown quantity to Voice viewers. But who knows? If he made a big enough impression last night, maybe all the jokes will be over by next week’s episode.

Or, you know, maybe not.

The Voice returns to ITV next Saturday (14th January) at 8.00pm