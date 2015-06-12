Before we continue, let’s just enjoy it again shall we?

Who IS she was just one of Nicki’s many awesome temper tantrums – here’s a megamix (although be warned, it contains multiple instances of the F-word).

Nikki was known for complaining incessantly about the cold while wearing incredibly skimpy outfits. She entered the house for her 2006 stint on Big Brother in a pink Playboy bunny costume and finally left having been put up for eviction four times.

But four weeks later she was back, in the secret ‘House Next Door’, before heading into the main house once again – pretty much the same process she'll go through when she returns as a ‘classic contestant’ (and she certainly is that) in this year’s Big Brother Timebomb.

So what has Nikki been up to between BB stints? Well she came second in reunion series Ultimate Big Brother, has written two autobiographies about her battles with anorexia and pens a regular column for OK magazine's Hot Stars supplement. And hot on the heels of Big Brother came her E4 series Princess Nikki, which saw her – Simple Life-style – tackling jobs usually suited to someone a little lower maintenance (waste management officer, zoo keeper, rugby player).

You can watch as many episodes as you like via Nikki’s YouTube channel but the best bit about it was the opening title sequence which featured an animated Nikki cycling through her catchphrases to a theme tune based on Tony Basil’s classic Hey Mickey...

All hail Princess Nikki! Long may she reign...