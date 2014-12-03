“I had two, two-and-a-half pints in the pub with Dom,” Farage told Radio Times on the phone from Strasbourg, and enjoyed “steady consumption…[so] two pints, about five or six glasses [of wine and champagne]" over the course of the whole evening.

He added with a chuckle: “I rather got the impression that they do this every day.

“They are enormous fun. I like a drink but, crikey, these guys are professionals. I think I knew when enough was enough but it was certainly a consistent pace.”

As revealed in this week’s Radio Times, at one point Farage stumbles on a step in their garden and smashes a glass of champagne.

He is then sent off to change his trousers into a pair of ripped jeans thoughtfully provided by Dom (who had thought of proffering a pair of leather slacks).

The smashed glass he blames on “physical incapacity" due to old injuries – he was involved in a plane crash on the day of the 210 election and a serious road accident when he was younger.

But he insisted he got a lot out of the experience and found Steph and Dom “engaging and interesting and fun… I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

