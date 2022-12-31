Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the New Year's Eve celebration is back, with tickets available to buy for those who fancy seeing it in person.

As the year draws to an end, London will be celebrating with its annual fireworks display taking place on the South Bank.

But if you prefer to watch the display from the comfort of your own home, here's how you can watch the event on TV.

How to watch New Year's Eve fireworks display on TV

Viewers will be able to tune into London's fireworks display on BBC One on New Year's Eve (Saturday 31st December) at 11:30pm during the first part of Sam Ryder's All Star New Year's Eve.

During the night, the Eurovision star will be joined by some of music’s biggest stars putting on a spectacular New Year's Eve party, which will head into midnight. The party will continue after the fireworks are broadcast.

You can also watch the fireworks live, with great views from various bridges in Central London, Greenwich Park, Alexandra Palace and Hampstead Heath.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is London's New Year's Eve fireworks display?

London's New Year's Eve fireworks display will take place by the London Eye on the South Bank of the River Thames.

Viewing access will stretch from Victoria Embankment to Westminster Bridge and Waterloo Bridge. An accessible viewing area will be on Albert Embankment.

The New Year's Eve fireworks display will air on BBC One on Saturday 31st December at 11:30pm.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.