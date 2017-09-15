Here’s how it’ll work...

Each contestant will reveal just how bad their singing is, then a screen will drop.

When the screen rises and the contestant reappears seconds later, they will give a new performance that has actually taken them weeks of training to perfect.

The studio audience will decide who has Changed Their Tune the most – and each week one contestant will walk away with a cash prize.

Baz Ashmawy said: “I'm so excited to be looking for, not the very best singers in the country, but the very worst.”

Indeed, ITV are currently scouting for "the nation's worst singers" - check out this ad that appeared on the website of a local paper, St Helens Star...