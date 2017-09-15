New ITV show to transform shocking singers – in the blink of an eye
Baz Ashmawy will host the new show from the producers of This Time Next Year
The producers of Davina McCall’s time shift series, This Time Next Year, are back with a new ITV show that sees terrible singers transform in the blink of an eye.
In Change Your Tune, hosted by Baz Ashmawy, viewers will get to see contestants turn from “awful singers” to “polished performers” in an instant.
Here’s how it’ll work...
Each contestant will reveal just how bad their singing is, then a screen will drop.
When the screen rises and the contestant reappears seconds later, they will give a new performance that has actually taken them weeks of training to perfect.
The studio audience will decide who has Changed Their Tune the most – and each week one contestant will walk away with a cash prize.
Baz Ashmawy said: “I'm so excited to be looking for, not the very best singers in the country, but the very worst.”
Indeed, ITV are currently scouting for "the nation's worst singers" - check out this ad that appeared on the website of a local paper, St Helens Star...