"This is an absolute first in the entertainment genre," said Moira Ross, Chief Creative Officer of Panda Television who are making the new show. "We all love a wedding and this is the biggest wedding day ever, brimming with love, laughter and ludicrously funny games. The love child of your favourite rom com and classic warm-hearted game show."

The new series is one of several commissioned by the BBC in the wake of The Voice's switch to ITV. Earlier this year, Gary Barlow spearheaded musical contest Let It Shine while this month sees the launch of Pitch Battle – a new series pitting a capella groups against one another, judged by Kelis and Gareth Malone.

It is not yet clear exactly when Wedding Day Winners will hit screens but the new format is expected to air sometime next year.

More like this

Advertisement

Apply to take part here