New BBC show sees newlyweds do battle on their wedding day to win dream honeymoon
Wedding Day Winners will show two couples competing against each other on the day of their nuptials
When you picture your wedding day, you probably see yourself gliding down the aisle, watched by your nearest and dearest, preened to perfection in your dream dress. What you probably don't think of is a tussle on Saturday night primetime TV to win a honeymoon of your dreams.
Yet that's exactly what a bunch of plucky couples will get when they take part in new BBC1 series Wedding Day Winners (working title). The six-part series will see husbands-and-wives-to-be competing against each other on their actual wedding day. First their friends and family compete to win them prizes, and then the newlyweds themselves go head-to-head in a bid to win their dream holiday. One couple will then tie the knot on screen in front of scores of TV viewers.
"This is an absolute first in the entertainment genre," said Moira Ross, Chief Creative Officer of Panda Television who are making the new show. "We all love a wedding and this is the biggest wedding day ever, brimming with love, laughter and ludicrously funny games. The love child of your favourite rom com and classic warm-hearted game show."
The new series is one of several commissioned by the BBC in the wake of The Voice's switch to ITV. Earlier this year, Gary Barlow spearheaded musical contest Let It Shine while this month sees the launch of Pitch Battle – a new series pitting a capella groups against one another, judged by Kelis and Gareth Malone.
It is not yet clear exactly when Wedding Day Winners will hit screens but the new format is expected to air sometime next year.