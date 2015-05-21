But not all of us are willing to forgo work and gaze longingly (for hours on end) at actor Matthew Lewis' rippling torso. Harry Potter author JK Rowling – who's just about recovered from watching Daniel Radcliffe's performance in the buff in 2007 play Equus – has taken to Twitter to express her shock at young Neville's transformation "from Hogwarts to hottie".

It wasn't long before she got a response...

But it was Rowling who had the last word. Don't listen to her, Matthew!

It isn't the first time Lewis – who wore prosthetic ears and teeth to play dorky Griffindor wizard Neville – has delighted his fans with shirtless images. He recently switched his Instagram account from private to public, clocking up over 200,000 followers in just two months.

Since graduating from Hogwarts, the 25-year-old has starred in BBC2 drama The Syndicate before joining the cast of BBC3 comedy Bluestone 42 as Corporal Gordon "Towerblock" House. He will next be seen opposite Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in new film Me Before You which is currently filming in Wales.

