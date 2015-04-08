In the video we see Jon Snow trying – and failing – to make friends at Seth’s New York dinner party where despite his host's best attempts to coach him on the art of small talk, we see the Westeros warrior return every lighthearted question with morbid, hysterically out-of-place dialogue about his various gory ordeals.

And when conversation turns to work and family, things get even dicier with the scene climaxing in a final montage which sees Jon reenact gruesome milestones from the past few series. Take a look below...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BabsgCQhpu4

The fifth series of Game of Thrones begins on Sky Atlantic on 13th April at 9pm.