It is the most significant Netflix price hike since the service was first launched in 2007, but currently the UK is unaffected.

"Price increases are specific to each country and the US increase does not influence or indicate a UK price change," a statement from Netflix said.

Prices in the UK last rose in October 2017: a standard plan in the UK currently costs £7.99 per month, but these prices depend on which subscription model users have chosen.

More like this

With prices rising in the US and other territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, some subscribers are worried that the cost of Netflix in the UK could soon be going up too.

The question is however: would you keep subscribing if Netflix raised its prices in the UK?

Do you think the shows and movies available on Netflix are worth spending a little more each month to keep watching – or would a price increase force you to cancel your contract?

Advertisement

Have your say now and let us know what you think on Facebook and Twitter.