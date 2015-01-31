Talking to host Emma Willis, the 50-year-old called her time in the house "disaster," saying: "I'm a massive fan of Big Brother. I should never have crossed over. I made a terrible, terrible, terrible mistake. It was a disaster. Horrendous."

When Willis suggested that Nadia, who was up for eviction alongside fellow contestants Katie Hopkins, Keith Chegwin and Perez Hilton, had "made herself unpopular" and paid the price for her friendship with Perez, Nadia said: "I think people lost the courage to be his friend... People wouldn't even sit next to him - they knew the audience hated him. I just couldn't do that."

Sawalha is the seventh contestant to leave the CBB overall house after Patsy Kensit, Alicia Douvall and Chloe Goodman were evicted, Alexander O'Neal walked, and Jeremy Jackson and Ken Morley were removed from the competition.

The next celebrity will be evicted on Monday