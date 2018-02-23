O’Carroll, who will host the show as himself and not in the guise of his much-loved Irish Mammy character, said: “I’m really excited to be doing a show where I don’t have to wear a bra! When we did the pilot it was great fun, if we can capture that on the screen we are all in for a good time.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content, added: "I can't wait for Brendan O'Carroll to bring his own inimitable warmth and wit to a brand new comedy panel show for BBC1."

The series will transmit later this year.