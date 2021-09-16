Who are Motel Makeover stars April Brown and Sarah Sklash? Meet Netflix series cast

Netflix’s latest renovation show Motel Makeover has got DIY fans in the mood for some major decorating.

The series follow besties April Brown and Sarah Sklash, as they transform a budget motel in Ontario, Canada into a luxury retreat, known as The June Motel.

Along the way, the pair experience many ups and downs, including budgetary issues, plumbing problems and a shortage of resources, as they try to get their seasonal motel up and running in time for Labour Day Weekend, which they’ve already booked rooms for – yikes!

So, who are the ladies behind The June Motel?

Here’s everything you need to know about April Brown and Sarah Sklash – the stars of Netflix‘s Motel Makeover.

April Brown

Age: 37

Job: Motelier

Instagram: aprilkbrown

April Brown is a motelier and co-founder of The June Motel.

Prior to her work as a motelier, April worked in PR for brands such as Cadillac Fairview and Nike.

Judging by her personal Instagram account, April loves to travel to different parts of the world.

In terms of her personal life, April is in a relationship with Igno Rauth, who she has labelled “boyfriend” in one of her posts. He also appeared on an episode of Motel Makeover.

According to Igno’s Instagram bio, he’s a Life Transition coach with experience in the education industry.

Sarah Sklash

Age: 36

Job: Motelier

Instagram: sarahsklash

Sarah Sklash is also a motelier and co-owns The June motel with April.

The duo began their professional journey together in 2016.

Sarah was working as a project manager and business analyst with the government before she decided to leave her old life behind to focus on the renovation business.

On the series, Sarah revealed she’d just started dating someone, but said they were very “private”.

Motel Makeover is available to stream on Netflix.