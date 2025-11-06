The adventure of a lifetime is back as the first episode of Celebrity Race Across the World begins tonight (Thursday 6th November) and the pairs are released from their starting point, racing against each other to the finish line.

The new season kicks off on a Caribbean island, with contestants racing through a string of checkpoints before reaching their final destination in Colombia’s La Guajira Peninsula – known as the gateway to South America.

As ever, the celebrities are handed a budget equal to the cost of a plane ticket for the same route. This time, that translates to a meagre £30 a day, which is one of the tightest allowances in the show’s history. With smartphones and internet access strictly off-limits, they’ll have to rely on instinct, locals, and a bit of luck to find their way.

Amongst those taking part are celebrity couple Molly Rainford and Tyler West. Here's everything you need to know about the duo ahead of the first episode.

Who are Molly and Tyler?

Molly and Tyler West. BBC/Studio Lambert

Relationship: Engaged couple

From: London

Jobs Actress/singer and TV presenter/radio DJ

Instagram: @mollyrainford and @tylerwestt

Molly Rainford is a 24-year-old actress best known for her role as Anna Knight in EastEnders, although she made her TV debut much earlier at just 12 years old, when she made it to the final of the sixth series of Britains Got Talent as a singer.

Molly met her fiancé, 29-year-old radio DJ Tyler West, who currently presents the afternoon show on KissFM, after they both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

Appearing on Lorraine, Tyler said taking part in the race together was "tough" with Molly adding: "It was probably the biggest test to be like, can I marry this person?"

Tyler even admitted to Radio Times magazine: "There were times when I thought about trading Molly for a mountain goat to get some extra money to race! But it obviously worked out in the end, because we got engaged after the trip…"

Why did Molly and Tyler want to take part in Celebrity Race Across the World?

When Molly and Tyler were first asked to take part in Celebrity Race Across the World, Molly described it as "a no-brainer".

"I think it was just a no brainer to do it together – we're so comfortable with each other, we already live together, so we know we can do that. We have nothing to hide from each other.

"We haven't done any kind of travelling like this before. We always stick to our comfort zone, all inclusive, just one location. This will be a new experience."

Tyler added: "We live busy lives. We're sometimes passing ships, I would love to experience this with my best friend, my person. I think I would struggle more doing it without Molly."

Celebrity Race across the World begins on Thursday 6th November at 8pm on BBC One.

