As well as existing special honours, two new awards have been introduced to the MOBOs this year, to celebrate all aspects of Black culture in the arts, sport and media.

There will epic performances, amazing awards and it will no doubt be a night to remember. So, how can you tune in and watch it on TV? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the MOBO Awards 2024.

When are the MOBO Awards 2024?

The MOBO Awards will take place on Wednesday 7th February at the Utilita Arena Sheffield. This marks the first time the award ceremony has been held in Sheffield.

How to watch the MOBO Awards 2024

The 26th Annual MOBO Awards: Access All Areas will be available to watch on BBC One on Friday 9th February at 11:30pm.

The hour-long special will show the highlights from the awards show.

Who is hosting the MOBO Awards 2024?

Love Island's Indiyah Polack and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé will co-host the awards show. They follow a long line of presenters including Maya Jama, Mel B and Alesha Dixon.

"I feel privileged to be hosting such a big ceremony that's very popular in my culture," Indiyah told BBC Newsbeat.

"A lot of people that are going to be watching can obviously relate and will hopefully like me being involved."

"You can expect vibes, vibes and more vibes," Babatúndé said.

Who is performing at the MOBO Awards 2024?

DJ Spoony. Dave Benett/Getty Images for dunhill

It was been announced that Byron Messia, DJ Spoony and Soul II Soul will all be performing at the MOBO Awards 2024.

More live acts are still to be announced, so we'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more.

Who are the nominees at this year's MOBO Awards?

Little Simz is in joint lead with four nominations, followed equally by Stormzy.

Simz has received nods in categories for Best Female Act, Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Hip Hop Act.

Following closely behind are Central See, J Hus, PinkPantheress and RAYE, with three nominations each.

You can read the full list of nominees here.

The MOBO Awards 2024 airs on Friday 9th February at 11:30pm on BBC One.

