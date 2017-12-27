3 TWINKLY LIGHTS

Everything looks better in the glow of Christmas lights. The world looks like a Richard Curtis movie and that’s always a good thing. I keep most of my lights going throughout January and February. It makes our long winters much more bearable.

4 BRANDY BUTTER, MULLED WINE & BREAD SAUCE

Need I say more?

5 SELF-CONTROL

In the season of overeating and forgetting that all food groups shouldn’t be covered in pastry, the satisfaction of self-control is immeasurably high. If you can say no at Christmas, then new year resolutions will be easy.

More like this

6 NAFF OUTFITS

Bang on-trend youths can get away with kitsch at any time of year, but Christmas gives older folk the chance to go all out on the sequins, tinsel and bobbles. I wouldn’t normally walk down the street in a woolly jumper with a reindeer face that spouts a little tune when you press the nose. If you did that in March, you’d be considered a LOON.

7 ROARING FIRES

Snuggling by a fire slows life down a bit. I love staring at the flames – it’s a great mindfulness moment, and it’s the perfect place to cuddle up and read a book or magazine. You could buy my new book, The Girl with the Lost Smile – I love a bit of self-publicity – or Radio Times!

8 GOOD OLD BRITISH COMEDY

It’s a chance to indulge in all my heroes and be grateful for the joy they’ve brought the nation over the years. Pop me in front of Morecambe and Wise and I’m happy.

9 COSINESS & KINDNESS

Christmas sparks a nurturing kindness for others and ourselves after busy days. We should keep that going into the new year. Treat yourself well please, and thank you.

10 LOVE

For that’s what it’s all about. Forget the stress of cooking and the pressure of buying gifts. Just know that there is only one of you and you are loved and appreciated. Spread that love around. So have a cosy, twinkly, singing, dancing, jumper-wearing, TV-watching, kindly, loving, feasting Christmas.

Advertisement

Miranda Does Christmas is on Wednesday 27 December at 9pm on Channel 4. The Girl With The Lost Smile (Hodder Children’s Books, £12.99)