But it was later in the show that William really proved his comedy mettle when, following a performance by the cast of Annie, Hart implored one of the young stars to request that the Prince showcase his galloping – another trademark of her eponymous BBC series Miranda.

William obliged, much to the delight of the audience and viewers at home.

Speaking after the show, Hart praised the Prince's reaction. "I did apologise to him at the end and he said he'd practise his galloping. I thought he was wonderful in joining in. I forgot to get him to knight me with a lightsaber but maybe another time."

More like this

Advertisement

The Royal Variety Performance took place on 24th November. It also included sets from former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers who was less than impressed by how ITV had edited his appearance: