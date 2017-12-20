Miranda convinced Prince William to gallop during Royal Variety Performance
The Duke of Cambridge proved he was a good sport
It can never be said that Prince William isn't game for a laugh. The royal was in attendance at the Royal Variety Performance earlier this month and – in scenes broadcast on ITV last night – demonstrated he was a good sport by going along with host Miranda Hart's set pieces.
Egged on by the comedian, he shouted back her catchphrase "SUCH fun" from his box at the London Palladium, much to the amusement of his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.
But it was later in the show that William really proved his comedy mettle when, following a performance by the cast of Annie, Hart implored one of the young stars to request that the Prince showcase his galloping – another trademark of her eponymous BBC series Miranda.
William obliged, much to the delight of the audience and viewers at home.
Speaking after the show, Hart praised the Prince's reaction. "I did apologise to him at the end and he said he'd practise his galloping. I thought he was wonderful in joining in. I forgot to get him to knight me with a lightsaber but maybe another time."
The Royal Variety Performance took place on 24th November. It also included sets from former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers who was less than impressed by how ITV had edited his appearance: