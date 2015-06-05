Miley Cyrus's Hannah Montana audition tape makes the internet happy all over again
12-year-old Miley Cyrus is nothing new, but it's still adorable
Have a little pre-teen, pre-Wrecking Ball, pre-VMA fun and enjoy the amazing sass of 12-year-old Miley Cyrus auditioning for Hannah Montana.
The clip of the star auditioning for the Disney teen hit surfaced online again last night, much to the delight of #ThrowbackThursday-thirsty Americans and #FridayFeeling friendly Brits.
If this is sounds a bit familiar at this point, the clip has actually appeared before, first hitting YouTube in 2012 before being shoved to the back of the digital wardrobe. But hey, how can you say no to this face?
The clip first shows Cyrus dishing out some serious snark to her invisible screen tester, before cutting to a scene featuring her and her musician dad Billy Ray Cyrus, where they show off their 'secret' handshake to the casting directors.