The news hardly comes as a big surprise – there have been rumours of a Kunis-Kutcher wedding for some time, and fuel was added to the fire when Two and a Half Men star Ashton posted a New Year's message on Facebook from the 'Kutchers'.

It's no shock the nuptials were held under the radar, either. Mila herself has publicly stated her disinterest in a big ceremony, telling W magazine, "Now my theory on weddings is: Don't invite anyone. Do it privately and secretly. My parents are ok with that. They're just excited that I said yes."

But the Jupiter Ascending actress isn’t the first celeb to have opted for covert nuptials to keep press and public speculation at bay. Here are seven other bashful brides who got hitched and kept it hush-hush…

Cheryl Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

Last year singer Cheryl Cole announced to the world via her website that she had secretly tied the knot with her French boyfriend, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

"I usually do not discuss my personal life, but to stop the speculation I want to share my happy news..." wrote the X Factor judge.

"Jean-Bernard and I married on 7/7/14. We are very happy and excited to move forward with our lives together..."

Her name change seemed to spark the most interest, and while she said she'd just be known as Cheryl on the most recent series of The X Factor, the singer eventually chose to go by her married name Cheryl Fernadnez-Versini.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The Gossip Girl actress and her Hollywood hunk opted for a relatively humble ceremony back in 2012, with a congregation of mainly close friends, peppered with just a few Hollywood types like Lively’s manager. The wedding took place at Boone Hall Plantation near Charleston, South Carolina, and the evening celebrations kicked off in a large white tent with live music by Florence Welch. OK, so we said the ceremony was humble…

Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll

The Oscar-winning starlet took the notion of secret weddings to the extreme back in 2012 when she tied the knot with her businessman boyfriend Ned Rocknroll without even telling her parents about the arrangements, The Sun reported. Winslet’s close friend and Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio gave her away, and guests included just her children and a small group of close friends of family.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty

The So You Think You Can Dance host apparently kept her 2012 wedding with her comedian spouse under wraps by using a code word while planning the big event. "The way I was able to keep my wedding so secret is we called it my 40th. So that was the code word," she told US Weekly. "There were only 60 people there, friends and family, and we just had a giant feast in the garden with lots of wine, lots of singing and lots of dancing until 4am. It was the best party ever!"

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig

The couple, who fell in love playing an on-screen couple in Dream House, had a clandestine ceremony in New York in 2011 with only Craig’s teenage daughter, Ella, Weisz’s five-year-old son Henry, and two family friends as guests. The sneaky pair had been keeping the romance itself a secret from the public before the big day.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

The actor pairing, never very taken with the limelight, married at a friend’s house in the Bahamas in 2010 with just a handful of family present. Everything but Cruz’s dress was a modest affair – it was designed solely for her by top designer and personal friend, John Galliano (couldn’t resist that one, really, could you?).

David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman

The Friends star tied the knot with his girlfriend Zoe Buckman in a small private ceremony back in 2010. Schwimmer fell head over heels in love with his real-life Rachel when the part-time photographer and waitress served him a drink at the swanky Cuckoo Club in London’s West End back in 2006. Buckman moved to LA to be with her beau after the wedding.