It chronicles the extraordinary rise of the talk show, which was initially "seen as a temporary ten-week filler programme" when it debuted in 1971, but went on to become a nationally beloved institution.

In total, more than 650 episodes were filmed featuring over 2,000 guests, with the biggest names including filmmaker Orson Welles and boxer Muhammad Ali.

Parkinson was widely praised for his interviewing style, which often reaped fascinating conversations, although the special also addresses less successful encounters with the likes of Meg Ryan and Helen Mirren.

It also delves into Parkinson's earlier career, which began on Fleet Street – the former home of the UK's national newspapers – before a short stint at Granada, where he first stepped into the realm of celebrity interviewing.

Sir Michael Parkinson. Getty

A must-watch for his many admirers, Parkinson at 50 sees the broadcaster reflect on his career's most famous moments and lost episodes featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono – as well as his shock decision to retire from the interview game in 2008.

Parkinson at 50 airs tonight, Thursday 17th August 2023, at 9pm on BBC One. The programme is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

News broke of Parkinson's death this morning. A statement from his family read: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

BBC Director-General Tim Davie commented: "Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.

"He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener.

"Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed."

Advertisement

Parkinson at 50 will air tonight, Thursday 17th August 2023, at 9pm on BBC One.